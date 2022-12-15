OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Raised by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up about 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

