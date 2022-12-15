Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Raised by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.8% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 193,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 146,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 292,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,168,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.76.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

