Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $246.65 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.38 or 0.07292026 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00077239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022500 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04479757 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $29,992,436.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

