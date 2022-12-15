NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,576 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 30,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 106.2% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.9% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $176.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

