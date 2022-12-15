Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 27.2% in November

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 37,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 80.2% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.