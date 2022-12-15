Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 27.2% in November

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 37,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $15.70.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
