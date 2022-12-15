Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.64. 2,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating) by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.85% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

