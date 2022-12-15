Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Nucor has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $147.93 on Thursday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

