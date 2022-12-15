Novonix Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVX)

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Novonix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year.

Shares of Novonix stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Novonix has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVX. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix in the second quarter worth $69,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

