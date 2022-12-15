Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,493. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $302.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.