Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

NVO stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $135.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

