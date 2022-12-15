Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,566 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Cummins by 151.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 228,142 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI traded down $6.55 on Thursday, hitting $235.29. 13,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,067. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

