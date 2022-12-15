Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.12. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

