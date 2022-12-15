Novare Capital Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Shares of LMT traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $476.34. 19,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

