Novare Capital Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.56.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $8.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,129. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

