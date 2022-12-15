Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.07. 15,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,452. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

