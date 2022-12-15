Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCQ remained flat at $19.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,766. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

