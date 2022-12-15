Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $580,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.32. The stock had a trading volume of 88,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

