Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 87,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,264. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

