NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0501 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.97%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

