Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NPI. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northland Power to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB upped their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.52.

Northland Power Trading Up 3.4 %

NPI traded up C$1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,365. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

