Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $115.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

NTRS opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

