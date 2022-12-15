North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.98. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.

North American Palladium Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

North American Palladium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.