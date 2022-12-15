Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 47.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 4.3 %

Xylem Dividend Announcement

NYSE XYL traded down $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.76. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

