Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 77.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Profile

Shares of DEO traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,442. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

