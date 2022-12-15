Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 431,391 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,253. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

