Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Trading Down 0.6%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 1,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 33,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Nocturne Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBTC. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

