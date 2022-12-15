Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of NCPCF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 241,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,731. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

