Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Down 14.1 %
Shares of NCPCF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 241,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,731. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.