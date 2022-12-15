NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Lowered to Sell at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. CIBC currently has C$8.50 price objective on the stock.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut NFI Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

NFI Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NFI traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.51. The company had a trading volume of 123,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,750. The firm has a market cap of C$656.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$8.34 and a 52-week high of C$20.90.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

