Nexus Investment Management ULC Invests $1.35 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

