Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 9,650 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3,544.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 390,898 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

