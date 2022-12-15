NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 28,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 507,371 shares.The stock last traded at $73.74 and had previously closed at $75.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.