New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Masco by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Masco by 3,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

