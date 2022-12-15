New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,590 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $144.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.95, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.