New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Up 82.0% in November

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.65% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 42,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

