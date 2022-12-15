Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 72,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.47.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $317.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

