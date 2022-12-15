NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 178,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,071,713 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 370 ($4.54) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.15.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 331.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 120,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 480.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $243,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.