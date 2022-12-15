Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $7.93. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 34,825 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NATR. StockNews.com cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,065.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Articles

