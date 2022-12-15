National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO Sells $428,900.00 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,236.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Bank alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00.

National Bank Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE NBHC traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 628,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.