MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.25

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.25 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27), with a volume of 14,859 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £5.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

