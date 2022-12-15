Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.0 %

Murphy USA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.94. 329,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Murphy USA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,943,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.