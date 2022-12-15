Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

