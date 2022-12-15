Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 288.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

