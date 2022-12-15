Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,338.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $166,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

