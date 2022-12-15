M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.79. 1,489,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,376. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

