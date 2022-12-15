Morgan Stanley Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.
Ameren Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:AEE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
