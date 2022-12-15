Morgan Stanley Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

NYSE:AEE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

