Morgan Stanley Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $85.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.