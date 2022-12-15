Morgan Stanley Increases Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $67.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,817. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

