Moonbeam Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $179.39 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00022836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,308,388 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

