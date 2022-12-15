Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $179.40 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022848 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,343,836 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.