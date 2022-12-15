Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 9,240 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $74.20. 2,770,245 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

